Northland Elite Basketball Club will hold tryouts for the 2022 season on Sunday, Oct. 10 in Ashland for all boys and girls currently in grades 5-11. Serving as a developmental program for Bay-Area basketball players, the club draws student-athletes from the following schools: Ashland, Washburn, Hurley, Bayfield, Mellen, South Shore, Drummond, Mercer, Hayward, Butternut, Chequamegon, Phillips, Three Lakes, Lakeland, Rhinelander, and Northwestern. Northern Elite also attracts athletes from Michigan schools in Ironwood, Bessemer, Wakefield, Ewen-Trout Creek, Watersmeet, Baraga, Ontonagon. More information and registration can be found at NorthlandElite.com.
