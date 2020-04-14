Almost a month and a half after an Ashland Police supervisor was suspended, no charges have been filed against him with the city commission responsible for disciplining officers.
Gordon Gilbertson, president of Ashland Police and Fire Commission, said Thursday that he has received no information about Sgt. Gerard Randall’s suspension from Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire. He said the last time he spoke with Gregoire, the chief had told him he would have nothing to say until the investigation involving Randall was complete.
