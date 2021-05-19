Sarahs Column

Gosh, you go out of town for a few days and when you come back, it's already early summer. Most of the time May is a painfully incremental month, with each day being slightly less brown than the last if you're paying close enough attention. This year everything burst out abruptly, almost like spring in the rest of the country. After I returned from about four days out of town, I woke up to a chorus of most of my summer birds and a bright green landscape. While a couple of our summer friends are a bit behind schedule in my neighborhood (red-breasted grosbeaks and ovenbirds in particular) we have an abundance of a lovely and entertaining warbler: the American redstart.

American redstarts spend the summer breeding season across much of the Eastern U.S. and Canada, and across all of Wisconsin. These hyperactive insect-eaters can be hard to spot thanks to their constant mobility, but they have flashy accessories that catch your eye if you're looking out for them.

