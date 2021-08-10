An 80-year-old hand painted Coca-Cola sign on the 1100 building at Main Street West in Ashland was once again covered over Monday. The fate of the sign, which developed a bit of a cult following according to residents who said hundreds of people may have passed by to take pictures while it was exposed, was never in doubt. According to the contractor residing the building, the sign's lead paint makes it impossible to do any type of update. So it disappeared again, perhaps not to be seen again for another 80 years.
