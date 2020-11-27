...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KT
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-
BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) dunks over Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Markedric Bell (3) and Shaun Doss, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
