Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) dunks over Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Markedric Bell (3) and Shaun Doss, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

MADISON — Micah Potter scored 19 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 15 as No. 7 Wisconsin overwhelmed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58 in a non-conference game on Friday night.

Wisconsin (2-0) scored the first 25 points of the game, hitting 10 of its first 13 shots, before Kshun Stokes scored on a floater from the lane for the Golden Lions with 10:05 left in the first half.

