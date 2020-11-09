Wisconsin Coan Injury Football

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes against Oregon during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of this pandemic-delayed season. Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and did not practice Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 Mark J. Terrill

No. 13 Wisconsin expects to return to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan,” athletic director Barry Alvarez said Monday. “As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results.”

