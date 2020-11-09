...ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY, POSSIBLY HEAVY...
.LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW STARTING
TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH THE NIGHT. HEAVIEST SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 8 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN.
ELSEWHERE, HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 INCHES OR GREATER ARE
POSSIBLE.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6
INCHES OR GREATER POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, BURNETT,
WASHBURN AND SAWYER COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, CARLTON AND SOUTH
ST. LOUIS AND PINE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF
THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, THE BAD RIVER
RESERVATION AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE AND, HINCKLEY
AREAS.
* WHEN...FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS ARE LIKELY TO BE IN
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. HOWEVER, THIS AREA OF HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS
MAY SHIFT WEST CLOSER TO THE TWIN PORTS AND ST. CROIX VALLEY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes against Oregon during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of this pandemic-delayed season. Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and did not practice Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
No. 13 Wisconsin expects to return to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan,” athletic director Barry Alvarez said Monday. “As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results.”
