It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Nicholas Scott Sievers (Skokie, Illinois), born in Chicago, Illinois, who passed away at the age of 90, on February 2, 2023. Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Nicholas Scott Sievers to show support.

He was loved and cherished by many people including: his wife Nancy Kron Sievers; his daughter Lucy Sievers (Steve Eggen); his grandchildren, Sage Eggen and Shane Lawrence (Karla); and his mother Lucy Sievers.

