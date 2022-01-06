Nicholas M. Erickson, age 39, of Ashland, died unexpectedly, due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center on December 29, 2021. He was born on April 5, 1982, in Ashland, WI.

In 2000, he graduated from Ashland High School and in 2017, received a diploma in Welding and Metal Fabrication at Northwood Technical College-Superior. Nick also studied Masonry and Bricklaying at Southwest Technical College. Nick was a hard worker and enjoyed doing any type of construction work.

