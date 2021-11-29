...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Wisconsin’s Noah Burks (41) and Keeanu Benton (95) pressure Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison Sept. 4. The NFL and UW are partnering to study head impacts using sensors built into players' mouthguards. (Angela Major/WPR)
The NFL announced a partnership last week with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and three other research universities to study head impacts during football games and practices using mouthguards fitted with sensors.
Scientists have learned a lot over the last decade about sports-related concussions and their effects, said Dr. Dan Cobian, an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation at UW-Madison. But this project will help them better understand the types of impacts that lead to concussions.
