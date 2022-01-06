New Year, New ME! I’m going to get more…. I’m going to be more…

Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions, when goals are set to accomplish a future that is different from the present. I’ve been through this cycle, and I don’t mean to be cynical, but it hasn’t worked for me. This year I’m trying something different: recalling intentions.

