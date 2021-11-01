...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Kiddiwink Kids owner Sheila Desjarlais holds a pair of her self-designed kids sensory-kit activities packages. Using home-made natural play-dough and accessories, the kits allow children to use their imaginations to create and enjoy themselves away from television and video games.
Sheila Desjarlais describes herself as a “momprenuer” — a mom and entrepreneur at the same time, caring for two children while bringing a new Washburn start-up business to life.
Desjarlais makes and sells what she calls “sensory kits,” which are multi-colored bags of play-dough with an assortment of accessories intended to hold the attention of a child and engage his or her imagination. With the sensory kits and traditional wooden toys, Desjarlais has run a pop-up business at events like Pioneer Days in Sanborn, Mason Days and the Bayfield Apple Festival.
