Tobacco fans will have a new source of smoking supplies when the Super Smoke Shop comes to town in the spring.
The store operated by Sammy Wazwaz of Superior will be very similar to Wazwaz’s existing store by the same name in Superior.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Includes 24 hour digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Includes digital access to Ashland Daily Press, Sawyer County Record, Rice Lake Chronotype, Spooner Advocate, and Price County Review.
Does not include Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Print and digital-only options for Ashland Daily Press.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 10 to 15 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay- Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 4 PM CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 10 to 15 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay- Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 4 PM CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may lead to near- blizzard conditions at times. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Tobacco fans will have a new source of smoking supplies when the Super Smoke Shop comes to town in the spring.
The store operated by Sammy Wazwaz of Superior will be very similar to Wazwaz’s existing store by the same name in Superior.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.