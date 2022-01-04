Super Smoke Shop #1 .jpg

Sammy Wazwaz, the owner of the Super Smoke Shop in Superior, is opening a second store in Ashland at the current Maurices clothing store near Walmart. The store will feature smoking supplies, CBD and Delta 8 products. (Contributed photo)

Tobacco fans will have a new source of smoking supplies when the Super Smoke Shop comes to town in the spring.

The store operated by Sammy Wazwaz of Superior will be very similar to Wazwaz’s existing store by the same name in Superior.

Super Smoke Shop #2 .jpg

The Maurices clothing store is due to become the Ashland Super Smoke Shop by the end of May.
Super Smoke Shop #3 - Adam Raspotnik .jpg

