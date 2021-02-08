Chequamegon Home Funishings

Chequamegon Home Furnishings co-owner Marcus Biller, left, stands with former owners Patty and Bob Hilgart at the store in downtown Ashland. Biller and his brother have bought the former Bob's Factory Outlet. The business also has a store in downtown Park Falls.

Two brothers from Winter have taken over a downtown Ashland furniture store with plans to remodel the business and change its offerings.

Marcus and Trent Biller said the former Bob’s Factory Outlet will be known as Chequamegon Home Furnishings, as will its partner store in Park Falls. The brothers recently completed the purchase from Bob and Patty Hilgart and are selling off the remaining merchandise in the Ashland store as they restock it with new brands.

