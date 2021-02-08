...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Chequamegon Home Furnishings co-owner Marcus Biller, left, stands with former owners Patty and Bob Hilgart at the store in downtown Ashland. Biller and his brother have bought the former Bob's Factory Outlet. The business also has a store in downtown Park Falls.
Two brothers from Winter have taken over a downtown Ashland furniture store with plans to remodel the business and change its offerings.
Marcus and Trent Biller said the former Bob’s Factory Outlet will be known as Chequamegon Home Furnishings, as will its partner store in Park Falls. The brothers recently completed the purchase from Bob and Patty Hilgart and are selling off the remaining merchandise in the Ashland store as they restock it with new brands.
