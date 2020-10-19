Randy Erickson

Randy Erickson of Bayfield appears by teleconference during a court appearance earlier in May. He since has been released on a $500,000 cash bond.

A new judge has been assigned to the case of a 63-year-old Bayfield man accused of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of another Bayfield man.

Randy Erickson is accused of shooting 64-year-old Michael Kinney on May 8 in Bayfield County. Kinney was pronounced dead a short time after police and emergency crews were called to the report of a shooting near Kinney’s residence.

