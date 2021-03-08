EAGLE RIVER (AP) — Students in a northern Wisconsin school district without reliable home internet will soon be able to connect to their school networks via a drone-powered cellular signal.
The project comes from a Wisconsin startup via a state-funded pilot program in the Eagle River area. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the goal is to test the use of drones as a way to expand internet connectivity into rural areas.
