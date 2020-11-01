Mural

A new mural on the side of Art Beat, painted by Donna Post, depicts the values of community, friendship and helping others.

Pedestrians walking up Main Street in Hayward will notice a new mural on the purple exterior wall of Art Beat of Hayward, a gallery and art-framing business on Second Street.

Deanna Persson, owner of Art Beat, explains: “I had thought of doing a mural on the walls ever since we opened in 2001. It just didn’t happen. This summer seemed to call for a need to express the importance of friendship, the value of community and the embracing of working together to help — to share love.”

