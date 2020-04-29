CORE

CORE Community Resources Executive Director Mary Dougherty carries a pre-packaged parcel of food from the Bayfield Food Pantry. CORE Resources will be among local non-profits applying for Chequama-Care grant funding to assist its operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Contributed photo

The onslaught of COVID-19 has meant not just illness for individuals; it has resulted in an unprecedented strain for community organizations dedicated to helping people in need.

A fund now has been created to help those nonprofits meet the greatly expanded demand for health and economic assistance caused by coronavirus. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, through its affiliates, the Apostle Islands and Chequamegon Bay Area Community Funds, has created the Chequama-Care COVID-19 Response Fund to help regional nonprofits cope with the challenges they face.

Ruth Oppedahl

Oppedahl

