...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
AREAS OF FOG, SOME DENSE, WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING. EXPECT THE
LOWEST VISIBILITY ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE OF LAKE SUPERIOR. THE
VISIBILITY HAS BEEN FROM A QUARTER TO HALF MILE IN ASHLAND AND
IRONWOOD. OTHER AREAS ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE WILL LIKELY EXPERIENCE
FOG THIS MORNING, INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2. IF YOU'RE DRIVING THIS
MORNING, SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
CORE Community Resources Executive Director Mary Dougherty carries a pre-packaged parcel of food from the Bayfield Food Pantry. CORE Resources will be among local non-profits applying for Chequama-Care grant funding to assist its operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The onslaught of COVID-19 has meant not just illness for individuals; it has resulted in an unprecedented strain for community organizations dedicated to helping people in need.
A fund now has been created to help those nonprofits meet the greatly expanded demand for health and economic assistance caused by coronavirus. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, through its affiliates, the Apostle Islands and Chequamegon Bay Area Community Funds, has created the Chequama-Care COVID-19 Response Fund to help regional nonprofits cope with the challenges they face.
