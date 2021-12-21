Ashland Area Development Corp. Executive Director Carver Harries runs through a training exercise using AADC’s new Fieldprint scanner with executive assistant Dan Clevette. The new fingerprinting service makes it easier for local businesses to conduct background checks on employees.
Ashland-area employers will have a much easier time completing pre-hiring background checks with a service being offered by the Ashland Area Development Corp.
AADC Executive Director Carver Harries said workers who needed security checks until recently had to drive to Superior and have their fingerprints read. That impediment for local employers and job-seekers ended Monday when a new Fieldprint station began operations at the Ashland Enterprise Center. Fieldprint is a company that provides fingerprinting services and is authorized by the FBI to send fingerprints and receive results directly from the agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.