The deadline for filing nomination papers for Ashland, Washburn and Bayfield mayoral and city council seats has passed and as of one hour before the deadline closed on Jan. 7, races appeared to be set up for Washburn’s mayoral seat and seats on the Washburn and Bayfield city councils.

In Ashland, there will be no mayoral election. Ashland’s mayor is elected on a four-year cycle, and incumbent Debra Lewis is midway in her term.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments