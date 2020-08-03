Cable has a new Bike Park that is open for riding and attracting lots of families and young riders. The Skills Course (Phase 1) includes features for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders along several intertwining loops. These features include wooden and dirt rollers, bridges of various widths and curvatures, teeter-totters, drops, jumps, ramps with descending stairs and a balance beam. Any obstacle can be avoided by riding the adjacent pathway. The new Skills Course is in the wooded area at the west edge of the park. Look for the wooden “gateway” west of the ballfields. The Rec Park is located a half-mile west of downtown Cable on Cable Sunset Road.
In 2019, Bike Park advocates raised more than $10,000 in cash donations plus commitments for over $5,000 in time and materials to build a skills course (Phase 1) and a hard-surfaced pump track (Phase 2). The Skills Course was designed and built by Scott King, owner of Creative Carpentry and his friend Brandon Kopischke. They donated their labor and skid steer time to design, construct and install the trails and features. In addition, Cable Lumber and Rasmussen Excavating donated much of the lumber and sand used to create the skills course features and drop-in mound area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.