Neil passed away at 98 years old on July 29, 2023 under the compassionate care at Northern Lights Services. Neil was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and spent his childhood in the village of Kohler, Wisconsin. After high school, Neil enlisted in the US Navy and spent three years in the Pacific theater during WW II. Upon returning to Wisconsin, he enrolled in the University of Wisconsin, Madison and graduated with a degree in fine arts and education. After graduation, Neil married Joyce Arend and started his family and his career as an art teacher in Sheboygan, WI. After a few years, Neil took a teaching position with the public schools in Tucson, Az. After 13 years in Tucson, Neil, Joy and children moved back to Wisconsin. In the late 1950’s and 1960’s the family spent the summer months on their Madeline Island property, now part of the Big Bay State Park. The family moved to Bayfield in 1963 and then to Washburn in 1965, living next to the Souix River on Friendly Valley Road. Neil was a multi-talented artist and was known for his creativity and willingness to share his knowledge and passion for art. Beloved in the art community he was prolific at telling good stories. He is preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, wife Joyce, his two sons, Noel and Jan. He is survived by his children, JoSarah (Hogue) Vernon, Alex (Peggy), Nicola (Robert) Cuty, Chris, Nathan, Julia (Peter) Brown and Mia. Neil has 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The family will hold a private memorial and tribute to his long life in the summer of 2024. Memorial donations in his name are appreciated and can be sent to: Chequamegon Bay Arts Alzheimer’s Association
