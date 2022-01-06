Wisconsin Purdue Basketball

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) goes to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis spent his freshman year coming off the bench and playing a supporting role for a senior-laden team.

Davis now is the Badgers' featured performer and is making the most of his opportunity while catching the attention of NBA scouts. For now, he's helping Wisconsin overcome the loss of all those seniors and emerge as a legitimate Big Ten contender.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments