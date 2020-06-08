Most Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest picnic areas and beaches as well as developed dispersed campsites opened Friday. Restrooms and garbage cans also are now available and fees will be charged at sites that are open and have full services. However, some dispersed campsites in the Lakewood-Laona Ranger District remain closed because of a blowdown last year.
Two Lakes Campground is open on a first-come, first-served basis and has resumed taking reservations. Group campsites remain closed.
