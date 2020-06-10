campgrounds closed

Canthook Lake lies serene in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest near Delta. 

 STAFF FILE PHOTO

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will open additional recreation sites Friday.

Perch Lake Recreation Area on Delta Drummond Road about 5½ miles north of Drummond and Wanoka Lake Recreation area about seven miles east of Iron River are among several sites slated to open Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.

