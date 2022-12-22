Nancy Jean Pagac, age 71, of the Town of Barksdale, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in Washburn after a four month illness. She was born on June 1, 1951 in Ashland, the daughter of James and Clara (Treba) Pagac.

Nancy graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1969. She worked at Northern Waters Library Services and then at Munsingwear in Ashland for many years. Nancy worked at Walmart for 5 years and during that time she attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) in Ashland. She then worked as a teaching assistant at WITC for 20 years until she retired. Nancy did volunteer work at the Ashland and Moquah Thrift stores and helped organize the Ondossagon All Class Reunion.

