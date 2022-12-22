...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater
expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater
expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Gale
Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning,
heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater
expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For
the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches, except 11 to 20
inches for northern Iron county. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM
CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Travel could be
impossible at times late Friday afternoon into Friday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only during the
Blizzard Warning. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit
with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches, except 11 to 20
inches for northern Iron county. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM
CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Travel could be
impossible at times late Friday afternoon into Friday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only during the
Blizzard Warning. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit
with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches, except 11 to 20
inches for northern Iron county. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM
CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Travel could be
impossible at times late Friday afternoon into Friday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only during the
Blizzard Warning. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit
with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Nancy Jean Pagac, age 71, of the Town of Barksdale, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in Washburn after a four month illness. She was born on June 1, 1951 in Ashland, the daughter of James and Clara (Treba) Pagac.
Nancy graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1969. She worked at Northern Waters Library Services and then at Munsingwear in Ashland for many years. Nancy worked at Walmart for 5 years and during that time she attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) in Ashland. She then worked as a teaching assistant at WITC for 20 years until she retired. Nancy did volunteer work at the Ashland and Moquah Thrift stores and helped organize the Ondossagon All Class Reunion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.