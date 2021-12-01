Greschner

A blue Santa of German tradition is among the seasonal decorations adorning the sides of a public walking trail in Barron County. —Photo by Dave Greschner

I went looking for some color, some brightness, in the countryside no longer engulfed in green and sprinkled with the palette of wildflowers. Now leafless and flowerless, the snowless landscape broods in the browns and grays as the bare branches are passed on to December.

I remained intent, nevertheless, on color. And the blue jays offered blue, the cardinals gave me red, the stubborn oaks hung out leaves of rust and evergreens lived up to their name. Then I started seeing so much more color poking out here and there along the woodland trail.

