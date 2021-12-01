Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&