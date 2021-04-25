Brewers Cardinals Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw (21) is congratulated by teammates Daniel Vogelbach (20) and Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a three-run home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stands at the plate during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are moving along with their plan for Christian Yelich after an MRI on the slugger's strained lower back showed no major issues.

Yelich hasn't played since April 11. He was eligible to come off the injured list this weekend, but the 2018 NL MVP was sent back to Milwaukee because manager Craig Counsell said the outfielder had hit a "plateau" in his recovery.

