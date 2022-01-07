GreschnerColumn

Since striking gold 20 years ago when he found his first shed antler, columnist Dave Greschner has been thwarted by Mother Nature.

The cold hasn’t all left the early afternoon. But clouds have filled in, and the mercury has climbed 18 notches since it was 2 below zero at clear sunrise. So I’m warm enough as I find myself in the woods, having come by snowshoes more than a mile across a field to reach this spot.

It’s the third day of the new year, and four days since the last snowfall. I’m here to search for the shed antlers of bucks before it snows again. I find a lone deer track, big and only a day or two old, trailing into the tangle of hardwood saplings and prickly ash.

