...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 2 AM CST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts
up to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south wind
15 to 20 knots, with gusts to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 6 AM CST Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM
CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Since striking gold 20 years ago when he found his first shed antler, columnist Dave Greschner has been thwarted by Mother Nature.
The cold hasn’t all left the early afternoon. But clouds have filled in, and the mercury has climbed 18 notches since it was 2 below zero at clear sunrise. So I’m warm enough as I find myself in the woods, having come by snowshoes more than a mile across a field to reach this spot.
It’s the third day of the new year, and four days since the last snowfall. I’m here to search for the shed antlers of bucks before it snows again. I find a lone deer track, big and only a day or two old, trailing into the tangle of hardwood saplings and prickly ash.
