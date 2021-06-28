Sphagnum moss is a dominant part of bogs and fens. We now know that its dead cells hold water like a sponge and house an incredibly diverse community of bacteria that provide the plant with essential nutrients.
Cool water welled up around my ankles, and my feet reveled in the soft, woven texture of the bog mat as I set my muck boots next to a hummock of leatherleaf. As a kid in Iowa, I loved squishing my toes in silky mud. Now I prefer the clean, spongy mosses of a northern bog. I gave everyone along on the Field Trip to a Poor Fen the option to go barefoot, but most kept their boots on. They’d already had enough of an adventure just crossing the moat on a fallen log!
The Namekagon Fen State Natural Area is a true gem of beauty and diversity. I’m sure it’s no coincidence that it’s also difficult to access. Over the thousands of years since the glaciers melted away, the basin where the fen sits has been filling with vegetation. Initially, the wiry stems of leatherleaf, an evergreen shrub, would have reached out in a tangle from the sandy shoreline. Those plants formed a sort of scaffolding, and mosses, grown from spores blown in on the wind from refugia where they’d survived glaciation, soon grew thickly, too.
