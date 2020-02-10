AHS Hoops

James Jackson (34) dribbles during a nonconference boys basketball game between Ashland and Mosinee Saturday at the Sundberg Gym.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO
Mosinee paid a visit to Ashland's Sundberg Gym for a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday and came away with a 100-68 victory over the Oredockers.
Ashland (8-12) stuck around for most of the first half, but Mosinee (12-5) pulled away late in the period and went into halftime leading 53-33.

