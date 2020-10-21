Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...THROUGH THIS EVENING, WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 4 FEET. THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, NORTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GALES UP TO 35 KNOTS AND WAVES 4 TO 7 FEET POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE GALE WATCH, FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&