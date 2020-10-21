...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...THROUGH THIS EVENING, WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH
GUSTS UP TO 30 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 4 FEET. THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, NORTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS
WITH GALES UP TO 35 KNOTS AND WAVES 4 TO 7 FEET POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...FOR THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING. FOR THE GALE WATCH, FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Madison, Wis. poll worker Wade DallaGrana assists a voter with their ballot while tending to a drive-up balloting station outside City-County Building Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
MADISON (AP) — More than 75,000 people cast their ballots in-person on Tuesday, the first day that was available in battleground Wisconsin, the state elections commission reported.
Mail-in absentee voting has been available since September and more than 1 million people have already returned their ballots that way. Taken together with the 75,518 who voted in person on Tuesday, nearly 1.1 million have already cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
