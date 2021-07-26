MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More groups are calling on Wisconsin’s attorney general to remove the head of the state’s Natural Resources Board before its August meeting.

Fred Prehn, whose six-year term expired on May 1, has refused to vacate his position, citing a state law that allows him to continue to serve until the state Senate confirms his replacement. Republicans control the Senate and have yet to schedule a confirmation hearing.

