...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED...
.A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the
Northland with it lingering longest along portions of the South
Shore due to lake effects. Significant snowfall will be possible
with amounts in excess of eight inches with some areas seeing
around a foot. Light freezing rain will be possible tonight from
the Brainerd Lakes are to International Falls before changing over
to snow.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
12 inches possible.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes Thursday and Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
More contagious COVID-19 variant detected in Wisconsin
MADISON — A new, more contagious form of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Wisconsin, health officials said Wednesday.
State epidemiologist Ryan Westergaard told reporters during a video conference that state health officials received confirmation Tuesday that the variant had been detected through routine genome sequencing of a positive COVID-19 test in Eau Claire County.
