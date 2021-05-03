Firefighters were on the scene Monday morning of a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Dock Road in Odanah.
The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. and several departments from the region were at the scene on the Bad River Indian Reservation. Police had led away two people who appeared to be occupants of the home after a Daily Press reporter at the scene gave them blankets to ward off a chill. Both were dressed only in pajamas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.