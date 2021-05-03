House fire
Rick Olivo/Staff photo

Firefighters were on the scene Monday morning of a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Dock Road in Odanah.

The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. and several departments from the region were at the scene on the Bad River Indian Reservation. Police had led away two people who appeared to be occupants of the home after a Daily Press reporter at the scene gave them blankets to ward off a chill. Both were dressed only in pajamas.

