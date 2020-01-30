The Partners of Memorial Medical Center Volunteer Group is celebrating 50 years of service to MMC and to the community in 2020.

Two years before the construction of a new hospital called Memorial Medical Center in 1970, the board of directors and a handful of physicians felt there was a need for a hospital volunteer group. The committee that formed was called the Hospital Auxiliary of Memorial Medical Center. In 1998, local hospital volunteer organizations were encouraged to change their names to be more gender neutral. This was a time that men were just beginning to volunteer in their local hospitals, so the name was changed to Partners of Memorial Medical Center, and it has been called that ever since.

