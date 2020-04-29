MMC

Memorial Medical Center in Ashland will resume performing some surgeries that it postponed as the coronavirus pandemic swept into Wisconsin.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently said that facilities in areas with a low or relatively low and stable incidence of COVID-19 should be allowed to provide care for patients who need non-emergency, non-COVID-19 care, MMC said in a release.

