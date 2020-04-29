...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25
KNOTS. WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Memorial Medical Center in Ashland will resume performing some surgeries that it postponed as the coronavirus pandemic swept into Wisconsin.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently said that facilities in areas with a low or relatively low and stable incidence of COVID-19 should be allowed to provide care for patients who need non-emergency, non-COVID-19 care, MMC said in a release.
