Memorial Medical Center’s new surgical center recently was named an Orthopeadic Center of Excellence. In three years, MMC has gone from performing 25 joint replacements a year to about 500 annually. (Contributed photo)
The surgical services wing at Memorial Medical Center is the hospital’s newest addition, completed earlier this year. The $30 million center includes 18 pre- and post-surgery rooms. (Contributed photo)
Little more than three years ago, Memorial Medical Center doctors performed about 25 joint replacements a year. Since then, that number has grown exponentially to the point that the hospital performs about 500 joint replacements a year.
That phenomenal growth in orthopedic procedures is being credited to the arrival of two orthopedic surgeons, Dr. Joseph Signorelli and Dr. Justin S. Cummins, who came to Ashland after spending about a decade practicing in Duluth.
