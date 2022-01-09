MMC Move

MMC Staff tour the physical therapy gym. (Contributed photo)

Memorial Medical Center is moving its rehabilitation services to the main floor of the hospital campus in mid-January. Those services — physical therapy, occupational and speech therapies, wound care and cardiac rehab — were located on the ground floor of the building in workspaces that were constructed in the early 1990s.

“We are grateful for the visionaries that established a cardiac rehab in our area and the continued commitment over the years to provide safe, quality care,” Danette Tutor, assistant nurse manager for cardiac rehab services, said in a release. “The new space will allow for continued growth in a location that allows easier access with increased safety features and amenities.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments