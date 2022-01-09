...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
MMC Staff tour the physical therapy gym. (Contributed photo)
Memorial Medical Center is moving its rehabilitation services to the main floor of the hospital campus in mid-January. Those services — physical therapy, occupational and speech therapies, wound care and cardiac rehab — were located on the ground floor of the building in workspaces that were constructed in the early 1990s.
“We are grateful for the visionaries that established a cardiac rehab in our area and the continued commitment over the years to provide safe, quality care,” Danette Tutor, assistant nurse manager for cardiac rehab services, said in a release. “The new space will allow for continued growth in a location that allows easier access with increased safety features and amenities.”
