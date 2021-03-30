...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
4 to 7 ft. Waves occasionally 10 to 13 feet in the outer Apostle
Islands. Freezing spray possible tonight.
* WHERE...All of the western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY...
Strong winds will continue through this evening with speeds
sustained from 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to near 40 mph at times.
Low relative humidities will combine with the strong winds today
to elevate fire weather concerns across northeast Minnesota and
northwest Wisconsin.
The search for an Odanah man missing since he crashed his SUV early Friday came to a tragic end when his body was discovered Tuesday in the town of Gingles.
Kevin Rosin, 32, spent Thursday night shooting darts at an Ashland-area tavern and was headed home when he crashed, rolling his Chevy Tahoe onto its roof in the ditch along Holmes Road. He crawled from the wreckage, leaving his cellphone behind, and was spotted at about 2:30 a.m. by a trail cam south of the crash site.
