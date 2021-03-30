Kevin Rosin

The search for an Odanah man missing since he crashed his SUV early Friday came to a tragic end when his body was discovered Tuesday in the town of Gingles.

Kevin Rosin, 32, spent Thursday night shooting darts at an Ashland-area tavern and was headed home when he crashed, rolling his Chevy Tahoe onto its roof in the ditch along Holmes Road. He crawled from the wreckage, leaving his cellphone behind, and was spotted at about 2:30 a.m. by a trail cam south of the crash site.

A map of the area helped guide search parties looking for signs of Kevin Rosin.
A trail cam recorded an image of a man identified as Rosin walking down a trail nearly four miles away from the scene of the accident.
Volunteers, many from the Bad River Indian Reservation, await search assignments Tuesday before Rosin's body was found.
Robin Thomas Bineshii chants and drums a beat to inspire search crews Tuesday to find his missing friend. 
Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan at the search command center Sunday, helping to direct the search involving scores of volunteers for an Odanah man missing since he crashed his car early Friday.

