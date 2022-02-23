Minerva A. Johnson, of Brule, passed away on February 18, 2022, at the age of 94. She had been a resident of Aspen Health Facility (formerly Middle River Healthcare) for the past 4 ½ years. She was born June 9, 1927, at the Ruska home place in Brule, the daughter of Sulu and Ailie (nee Ruska) Johnson. Minerva’s parents divorced after a few years, and Minerva ended up living with her grandparents Emil and Wendla Ruska.
Minerva is survived by her children Penelope (James) Hawkins, St. Petersburg, FL; Christine (Robert) Lane, Amherst, WI; and Terry (Kathi) Johnson, Brule, WI. Minerva has 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-greatgrandchildren. Also survived by a sister-in-law, Helvie TePoel, Hudson, WI. A half-brother, Kenneth Greif, resides in Sweden. Another half-brother, Sonny Johnson predeceased her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Johnson in 1991. They were married 51 years. The two moved many times following Harvey’s military then educational career.
Minerva dedicated many years of service to a number of organizations. She was an active member of Brule Presbyterian Church, working with the Christmas Bazaar, harvest dinner, and many other activities. She was still helping serve lunch after funerals well into her 80’s.
The Brule Homemakers was another group she was a member of for over 25 years. It was through this group that she became involved with the Wisconsin-Nicaragua Partnership through the UW-Stevens Point. Minerva joined several trips to Nicaragua, each trip providing instruction and materials so Nicaraguan women could learn a new skill and possible way to supplement their income.
Other organizations apart of Minerva’s life for years were 4H; Shell Lake Women’s Club; Monday Club (Ashland Women’s Club); Ashland Hospital Auxiliary Giftshop; Ashland Garden Club; White Shrine, Superior, Eastern Star, Ashland.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Aspen Healthcare for the are and medical attention Minerva received while there.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Brule Presbyterian Church on May 6, 2022.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Minerva’s memory to Waino Ever-Rest Cemetery, c/o Sheila Mackey, Treasurer; Nicaragua-Wisconsin Partnership; UWSP; or the Brule Presbyterian Church.
To find the addresses for memorial donations, leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.