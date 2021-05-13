...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southwest at 5
to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning
restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin,
see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
The city of Milwaukee will lift nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions next month.
Beginning June 15, Milwaukee will no longer impose limits on gathering sizes for businesses or events, city officials announced Thursday during a virtual press conference. Milwaukee’s health restrictions have been in place since the pandemic began 14 months ago.
