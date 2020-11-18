...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 10 TO 20 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KT AND WAVES
1 TO 3 FT.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Milwaukee health inspectors to get police escorts after death threats at Trump rally
Milwaukee city health inspectors will start bringing police escorts with them when they visit businesses, after some inspectors received verbal abuse and death threats at a rally in support of President Donald Trump at Serb Hall on Saturday.
The "Defend Your Vote" rally ended shortly after inspectors arrived and said the event was in violation of Milwaukee’s health order.
