MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin's largest city. The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces.
Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from people who aren't in the same household. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons.
