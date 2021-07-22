APTOPIX NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to squeeze into downtown streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city's first NBA championship in half a century.

The team's ascendance has invigorated a Midwestern city that is far from the league's more cosmopolitan venues, like Los Angeles or Boston.

