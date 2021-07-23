A pair of green herons, smaller and less flamboyant than their blue cousins, raised at least one chick on the author’s property this spring. Other regulars have been conspicuously absent across much of the Northland.
It’s been a very dry summer up here on the South Shore, where all the rain that’s fallen to the south of us seems to evaporate before it ever gets here. We’ve had less than half an inch of rain since the start of July in Ashland (assuming the online resources I was able to find are accurate). It’s nice to see the water levels going down on Lake Superior, but we’re at the point where our fire danger is higher and birds and wildlife are being affected. It’s a good time to do a seasonal anecdotal review of what our birds are up to and what readers and I are seeing around their neighborhoods and outdoor hangouts.
First of all, everyone seems to want to know where all the bluebirds are this year in the Northland. I did have a pair that came through for a few days but declined to nest in the bird boxes and I haven’t seen them since. I haven’t seen or heard them anywhere in the Ashland/Bayfield area, even in the open meadows and farm fields. I did have a family of tree swallows in one of my nesting boxes in early summer. And in a pleasant surprise, we had a pair of great crested flycatchers set up a household in a bluebird box. They aren’t as common in this area as they are a little ways south and east of here, so it was nice to hear their police-whistle calls and see the mom gathering tape off of an Amazon box for her nest. Sadly, friend of the column Dianne from the town of Gingles reports that crows killed her baby flycatchers as they left the nest. I hope the parents nested again somewhere else successfully. The other nice surprise was having an ovenbird territory close enough to my house that I could hear their song from the living room. They’re done nesting but the male still wanders through from time to time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.