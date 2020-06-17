The National Park Service has reopened docks on Michigan and Manitou islands.
Winter storms damaged the docks, and they were closed for repairs. Park Superintendent Lynne Dominy said that the Michigan dock is damaged every year because of its open lake exposure. Maintenance crews have constructed a removable platform for the dock that she hopes will bypass the problem next year.
