TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A Michigan agency delivered a split decision Wednesday in a high-stakes battle over a pipeline that carries oil beneath a channel that connects two of the Great Lakes.

The Michigan Public Service Commission is considering Enbridge Inc.'s application to replace the section of its Line 5 that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac. The new segment would be housed in a proposed underground tunnel.

