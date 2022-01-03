Michael “Mike” R. Arnao, age 67, of Washburn, passed away, Monday, December 27, 2021 in route to hospital. He was born October 13, 1954 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Charles C. Jr. and Mary Ann (Schiller) Arnao.

Mike graduated from Wayzata Senior High in 1972. He continued his schooling in his mother’s hometown at Northland College where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education and met his future wife. Mike married Amy Arnao (nee Henley) on September 10, 1983 in Superior, WI. Their family grew to include four children.

