Our beloved brother and friend Michael J. Gibbon passed from among us on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 after a long illness. He was 61 years of age and was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Russell “Doc” Gibbon of Ashland and Cornucopia, Wisconsin.

Michael grew up and spent his early years in Ashland where he graduated from Ashland High. He went on to earn his degree at the University of Wisconsin - Superior, where he specialized in Respiratory Therapy, and later practiced in Milwaukee. His interests were many, and included hunting, fishing, gun safety, and volunteering regularly with the disabled at special hunting events. He also had a profound love for the Cornucopia area and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mike will be remembered for his peculiar, but fun sense of humor, his fondness for others and for his big heart.

