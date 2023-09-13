...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the
Grand Portage Reservation, the St. Croix Band in Burnett
County, the Bad River Reservation and the Bois Forte Band,
Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Our beloved brother and friend Michael J. Gibbon passed from among us on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 after a long illness. He was 61 years of age and was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Russell “Doc” Gibbon of Ashland and Cornucopia, Wisconsin.
Michael grew up and spent his early years in Ashland where he graduated from Ashland High. He went on to earn his degree at the University of Wisconsin - Superior, where he specialized in Respiratory Therapy, and later practiced in Milwaukee. His interests were many, and included hunting, fishing, gun safety, and volunteering regularly with the disabled at special hunting events. He also had a profound love for the Cornucopia area and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mike will be remembered for his peculiar, but fun sense of humor, his fondness for others and for his big heart.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.