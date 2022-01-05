...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are expected over
the higher terrain areas of northern Bayfield and Ashland
counties with lower totals farther inland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
